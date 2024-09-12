Consequences of "Shaheds’" attack on Konotop: 14 wounded, including minor. PHOTOS (updated)

On the night of 12 September 2024, the Russian army attacked the civilian infrastructure of Konotop, Sumy region. At least 13 people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Sumy region.

It is noted that 13 people were wounded in the shelling, one person is in serious condition, and a minor is among the wounded.

Also, 7 apartment buildings, one residential building, a hospital, an educational institution, cars, garages, and a shop were damaged.

The National Police added that all relevant services are working at the scene, and the victims are being provided with all the necessary assistance.

Police investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".

Updated information at 8:30 a.m.

According to the Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office, 14 people have already been injured in a massive drone attack on critical and civilian infrastructure in Konotop.

"As of 8 a.m., 14 civilians have sought medical assistance, 7 apartment buildings, 1 private residential building, a medical and educational institution, 3 cars, a garage cooperative, a shop, and a banking institution have been damaged," law enforcement officials said.

Earlier, the RMA reported that two people were hospitalised as a result of the nighttime attacks on Konotop in Sumy region. One of them is in a coma. The situation with electricity supply in Konotop is critical. The energy infrastructure has suffered significant damage.

