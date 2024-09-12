Occupants shelled Konotop: there are casualties

On the night of 12 September, the occupiers attacked the town of Konotop in Sumy region. There are casualties.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Artem Semenikhin, Censor.NET reports.

"We have had several 'arrivals', the enemy has hit the infrastructure of our city. There is no electricity in the city now," said the mayor.

He added that fires had broken out in Konotop.

"The enemy struck, in particular, at the city centre, at residential buildings. I hope that we managed to evacuate all the residents from their homes. We are now launching backup power sources to supply the network with water, as there is not enough water to extinguish the fires," Semenikhin said.

According to him, people were wounded as a result of the shelling.

Read more: In Konotop district of Sumy region, "Shahed" hit energy facility