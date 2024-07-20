In Konotop district of Sumy region, "Shahed" hit energy facility

On the night of 20 July, Russian invaders attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Konotop district with Shaheds.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration

"All the necessary services are working at the site. Emergency repair works are underway. One of the enemy drones was destroyed by our air defense forces. The consequences of the enemy attack are being eliminated," the statement said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Part of Konotop, Sumy region, left without water due to electricity shortage