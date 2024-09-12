In Konotop, Russians strike at residential buildings in city centre, critical situation with electricity supply, 13 injured (updated). VIDEO

Two people were hospitalised as a result of the Russian army's strikes on Konotop in Sumy region. One of them is in a coma. The situation with electricity supply in Konotop is critical. The energy infrastructure has been heavily damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Artem Semenikhin and Sumy RMA.

"On the night of 12 September, the enemy carried out a massive air strike on the energy and civilian infrastructure of the Konotop community. The Russians used Shahed UAVs, targeting residential buildings, educational and medical institutions, among other things," the administration said in a statement.

Preliminarily, 13 people sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the enemy attack.

"At the moment, power engineers are doing everything possible to supply electricity to the hospital and water utility. No one can predict when electricity will be available in the homes of residents, even on an hourly basis," the mayor of the town said.

A large number of educational institutions in the city were damaged as a result of the Russian strike. The exact number is currently unknown. But the damage is mainly broken windows (a very large number) and doors. On 13 September, kindergartens will operate as regular classes.

Water will be supplied to Konotop on an hourly basis, and the exact water supply schedule will be announced in the morning.

"All surgeons in the city are at work. We continue to receive appeals from the victims. Currently, two men are hospitalised. One of them is in a very critical condition (coma). By the way, the one in a coma was on his way to rescue people," said the mayor.

In addition, a section of the tramway in the city centre was destroyed by the Russian strike. Tram traffic will be restricted. Only route number three will be open.

