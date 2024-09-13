It’s cheaper for Putin to continue terror than for Ukraine to defend itself against it, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every defense package is an achievement for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he said this during an address to the participants of the twentieth annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy.

"Why can Putin maximize his own production of weapons? He receives critical components. We see components from all over the world in Russian missiles that hit our cities and villages every day: America, Europe, Taiwan, etc. Chains of such supplies to Russia still exist. It turns out that it is cheaper for Putin to continue his terror than for us to defend ourselves against the same terror," the President emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, the logistics of weapons in Russia and the sites for Russian strikes are, unfortunately, not yet accessible to Ukraine.

"For our defensive strikes. We have effective drones, but drones cannot do everything that missiles can do. Even artillery, Putin can get more than enough and relatively cheaply from North Korea. When for Ukraine, every defense package is an achievement," the President added.

