Today situation is most intense in Kurakhove direction, occupiers conducted 21 attacks there - General Staff

The situation on the frontline remains tense. A total of 69 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. Occupiers carried out 21 attacks in the Kurakhove direction.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 4 pm on September 13, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

Border settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Semenivka, Starykove and Vidrodzhenivske were hit by cannon artillery and MLRS fire. The aggressor also launched air strikes near Pavlivka, Okhtyrka, Yampil and Kysla Dubyna, using GABs.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Hatyshche once.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two hostile attacks near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka, three more firefights are ongoing near Synkivka, Hlushkivka and Lozova.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka and Bilohorivka. Ten engagements have ended by now, and four more are ongoing. The enemy used attack aircraft in the areas of Novoiehorivka and Serebrianskyi forestry.

The enemy conducted offensive actions in the Siversk direction in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Vyimka. The Ukrainian defense forces are steadily holding back the enemy. So far, three attacks by the occupants have been repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made three assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasiv Yar and Andriivka. One battle is over, two more are ongoing. Bondarne and Chasiv Yar were attacked by air strikes with GABs and free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Toretsk direction, two hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Dachne with the support of aviation. The aggressor is conducting air strikes on Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka and Petrivka, having already used nine air bombs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske and Hrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled nine enemy attacks, with two engagements still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove direction, where the invaders conducted 21 attacks near Ukrainsk, Zhelanne Pershne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Currently, there are four combat engagements in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka and Zhelanne Persha.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian assaults near Katerynivka, Vuhledar and Zolota Nyva. At the moment, three more combat engagements are ongoing in three locations near Vuhledar.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack, and another is ongoing. Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka and Kozatske were attacked with unguided aerial missiles.

No enemy attacks have been recorded in the Orikhivs and Huliaipole directions so far.

In addition, the General Staff reported that the Russians are bombing the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: according to available information, 15 strikes have been carried out on its territory with sixteen guided missiles.