Situation in the Pokrovsk direction is improving - Zelenskyy

The situation at the front is complicated, but the situation in the Pokrovsk direction has been somewhat improving recently.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the XX Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation on the frontline is obviously complicated, but nevertheless, I believe that in recent weeks the situation in the Donetsk direction, if we are talking about Pokrovsk, has been slightly improved because there are different directions, there are different cases," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region and the fighting in the Donetsk region are linked.

"For example, we can see that the number of shells used in Donbas, in Pokrovsk, before the Kursk operation, was 1 to 12. Today it is 1 to 2.5... In this situation, we need more than the Russians if we want to stop and restore our position," the President said.

Read more: So far, only Belarus distinguished itself by shooting down Russian "shaheds" - Zelenskyy