Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 13 settlements, killing 3 residents

The Russian invaders do not stop shelling the Donetsk region. On September 13, the Russians killed 3 residents of the Donetsk region: in Bilytskyi, Bogoyavlenka, and Kostyantynivka. Another 4 people in the region were injured during the day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin

Volnovaha district

A person died in Bogoyavlenka.

Pokrovsk district

A person was injured in Kurakhovo; 2 high-rise buildings and 2 educational institutions were damaged in Hirnik; 2 houses were damaged in Hostroma. An enterprise was damaged. In Bilytskyi, 1 person died and 2 were injured, 3 houses and 2 enterprises were damaged. A person died in the Pokrovsk district, a house was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Poltavka, 2 people were injured, 12 objects were damaged; another 4 objects were damaged in Nova Poltavka and 3 in Kleban-Bik. In Kostyantynivka, a person died, 2 high-rise buildings, 3 non-residential buildings, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In the Toretska district, 2 people were injured, a house was damaged. 8 private houses, a high-rise building and 2 industrial buildings were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district.

In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 23 times during the day. 900 people, including 217 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region: enemy attacked populated areas with FABs, KABs, drones, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS