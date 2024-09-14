Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region: enemy attacked populated areas with FABs, KABs, drones, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

Three residents of Donetsk region were killed and four were wounded as a result of Russian attacks. The occupiers focused fire on 12 settlements. 60 civilian objects were damaged.

Russians dropped two FAB-250 guided bombs with UMPK modules on Bilytske, killing one person and injuring two others. An apartment building, a business, a church, a service station, cars, and outbuildings were damaged.

Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka with three KAB-250 bombs with UMPK modules and artillery fire, killing a civilian. Two apartment buildings, a workshop, and a gas pipeline were destroyed.

A person died as a result of shelling in Bohoyavlivka. A KAB-250 aerial bomb with a UMPK module in Poltava wounded a civilian and damaged 11 houses and an administrative building.

A man was injured in Kurakhove as a result of a drone strike. Occupants shelled Pokrovsk three times, damaging two private houses and critical infrastructure.

