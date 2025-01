On the afternoon of Saturday, 14 September, Russian invaders shelled the village of Antonivka in the Kherson region. A local resident was injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"The victim sustained injuries to her torso, arms and legs. The woman refused to receive medical care," the statement said.

