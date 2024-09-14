Occupiers attacked agricultural enterprise in Zaporizhzhia: Three employees killed

Today, on 14 September, Russians attacked the Huliaipole community in the Zaporizhzhia region, causing deaths.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the occupiers fired on the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises. Three people were killed. All the victims were employees of the company.

"My condolences to the families of the victims. Russia is a country that has no right to exist," said Fedorov.

As a reminder, a 48-year-old man was killed last night as a result of a Russian military strike in the Zaporizhzhia region.

