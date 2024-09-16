Almost 1000 occupants and over 40 armoured vehicles were destroyed in east over last day - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past 24 hours, enemy losses in the eastern sector amounted to 961 servicemen.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by OSGT "Khortytsia".

"The total losses of the Russian army in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" as of 15.09.2024 are as follows:

personnel - 961;

tanks - 3;

armoured combat vehicles - 8;

cannons and mortars - 12;

motor vehicles - 22;

UAVs' control units - 2;

special equipment - 9;

ammunition depots - 3;

shelters - 73.

"The defence forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy's troops, depleting the enemy along the entire combat line," the statement said.

