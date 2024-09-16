Enemy continues active assaults in urban areas of Vovchansk, slightly reduced offensive activity in other areas - OTG "Kharkiv"

Vovchansk is currently the hottest area in the Kharkiv region. It is the city of Vovchansk and the surrounding settlements.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv", during the telethon.

"The enemy continues to attack the city there, conducting street battles. It continues to try to penetrate the depths of our defensive lines and inflict fire damage using various types of weapons," he said.

However, the occupiers face steady resistance from the Ukrainian Defence Forces, which inflict losses on the enemy and force them to abandon their missions.

Thanks to the successful actions of Ukrainian defenders, the Russian invaders were forced to reduce their activity and abandon their assault operations in certain areas in the north of Kharkiv region.

"If we take other areas, such as Starytsia, Lyptsi, Hlyboke, Lukiantsi, the enemy is not currently taking any active steps there. But this does not mean that he has withdrawn and abandoned the offensive. No, he is building up his forces, he is conducting internal rotation of units. Wherever possible, he is trying to carry out logistical support measures, build up the communication system, and build up the command and control system. This is an indication that he is still preparing to conduct offensive actions in certain areas to restore the lost position," - said the spokesman.

He added that under favourable conditions, the Defence Forces are trying to move forward, improve their tactical position and regularly inflict effective fire damage on the occupiers.

