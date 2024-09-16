ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9406 visitors online
News Mobilization in Russian Federation
9 057 63
Russian Army (8090) Putin (2911) Russia (11159)

Putin has increased total number of Russian army to almost 2.4 million people - Russian media

Путін збільшив штатну чисельність Збройних сил РФ

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has issued a decree increasing the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces to 2 million 389 thousand people. The number of Russian military personnel will increase to 1.5 million.

According to Censor.NET, RIA Novosti reported this.

The decree comes into force on December 1, 2024. Thus, the total staff of the Russian Armed Forces has increased by 180 thousand people.

It is noted that the last time the staffing level was increased in December 2023, it amounted to 2,209,130 people, including 1,320,000 military personnel. At the time, this was explained by the growing threats from NATO and the continuation of the war with Ukraine.

Watch more: Six feral pigs eat remains of liquidated occupier. VIDEO

Путін збільшив штатну чисельність Збройних сил РФ

Путін збільшив штатну чисельність Збройних сил РФ

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 