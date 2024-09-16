Putin has increased total number of Russian army to almost 2.4 million people - Russian media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has issued a decree increasing the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces to 2 million 389 thousand people. The number of Russian military personnel will increase to 1.5 million.

According to Censor.NET, RIA Novosti reported this.

The decree comes into force on December 1, 2024. Thus, the total staff of the Russian Armed Forces has increased by 180 thousand people.

It is noted that the last time the staffing level was increased in December 2023, it amounted to 2,209,130 people, including 1,320,000 military personnel. At the time, this was explained by the growing threats from NATO and the continuation of the war with Ukraine.

