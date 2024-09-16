Six feral pigs eat remains of liquidated occupier. VIDEO
Drone operators of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of Kyiv eliminated the occupier with a drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that the very next day, six feral pigs made a bed near the remains of the Russian. The drone filmed one of the animals digging its snout into the occupier's remains.
