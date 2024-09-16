ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6685 visitors online
News Video War
11 820 31

Six feral pigs eat remains of liquidated occupier. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of Kyiv eliminated the occupier with a drone strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that the very next day, six feral pigs made a bed near the remains of the Russian. The drone filmed one of the animals digging its snout into the occupier's remains.

Watch more: Drone operators from 5th SAB destroy enemy infantry near Ivanivske in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9088) animals (62) animals protecting (19) elimination (5073) drones (2369) 5 SAB (86)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 