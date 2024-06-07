Drone operators from 5th SAB destroy enemy infantry near Ivanivske in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Fragments of the combat work of the 5th Brigade's drone operators have been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the dropping of ammunition on enemy attack aircraft near the village of Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

"Forest medics from the 5th separate assault brigade of the Kyiv brigade are working. The footage of high-quality drone bombing of enemy manpower was taken in the area of Ivanivske, between Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

