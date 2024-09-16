Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 99 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, 99 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Vovkivka, Nova Sloboda, Velyka Berizka, Porokhon, and Hremiach were shelled by enemy artillery. The invaders carried out air strikes in the areas of Shalyhino, Nova Sloboda, Rivers, and Novomykolaivka, dropping 11 bombs. In addition, the enemy has already dropped 15 KABs on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

In addition, in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy carried out seven assault attacks near Sinkivka and Lozova. Three of the engagements ended, four more are ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, the invading army attacked 18 times near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Lozova, Bilohorivka and in the Serebrianskyi forest. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks, six more are ongoing. The enemy also carried out air strikes on Novoiehorivka and Kucherivka.

In the Siversk sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked once in the area of Ivano-Dariivka during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out four assault operations. Ukrainian defence forces stopped two Russian attacks near Chasiv Yar, and two more attacks are ongoing in the area of Vasikivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked 12 times near Druzhba, Toretsk and Zalizne. Nine of the battles ended without success for the occupiers, and three more are ongoing. Shcherbynivka is suffering from enemy air strikes, with nine KABs dropped on it so far.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Krasnyi Yar. The defence forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 20 attacks, with four firefights still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

The Kurakhove sector is the hottest today - the enemy attacked 26 times in the direction of Ukrainske, Tsukurine, Zhelanne Pershne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka. Nineteen battles were completed, seven are ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector, the occupants attacked our troops' positions five times near Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane, and Kostiantynivka. Two of the enemy's assaults were repelled, and three firefights are ongoing.

Fighting in the south

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy continues to shell the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, and conducts air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders twice tried to force our units out of their positions. They received a fierce rebuff and suffered losses.

On other frontline areas, the situation did not change significantly.