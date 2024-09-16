Rare Russian Takhion reconnaissance UAV is destroyed over Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a rare Russian Takhion reconnaissance drone in the sky over Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.
For reference:
The Tachion UAV is a small electric unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It is used day and night, in various weather conditions for reconnaissance or fire control in the visible and infrared wave bands. The UAV is designed for surveillance, targeting, fire adjustment, and damage assessment.
