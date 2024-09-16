Residents of Sudzha rob shop, on whose door is written "Putin is f#ckstick". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the moment when residents of Sudzha robbed a local shop.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows an obscene phrase addressed to Putin written on the door of the store.
