Residents of Sudzha rob shop, on whose door is written "Putin is f#ckstick". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the moment when residents of Sudzha robbed a local shop.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows an obscene phrase addressed to Putin written on the door of the store.

