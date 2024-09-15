ENG
Guided aerial bomb destroys building with Russian military in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Khorne Group" unit of the 116th Separate Mechanised Brigade targeted the occupiers in the Kursk region in the village of Veseloye with GBU-39 bombs.

The building flew into the air, and the Russian personnel were killed along with it, Censor.NET reports.

