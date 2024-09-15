Over past week, Russian troops failed to make significant progress toward Pokrovsk - British intelligence

Russian troops launched a counter-offensive in the Kursk region to push back the Defence Forces, but over the past week, the occupiers have not made significant progress towards Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defence.

As noted, Russia continued its high rate of offensive operations in many parts of the front line.

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where Ukraine has controlled approximately 800-900 square kilometres of territory since mid-August 2024, Russian troops launched a counter-offensive. Led by airborne troops and marines, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions in the west of the salient and apparently recaptured several villages.

The report also noted that in eastern Ukraine, Russian troops were gradually advancing towards Vuhledar and southeast of Pokrovsk. However, over the past week, Russia has not made any significant advances towards Pokrovsk itself.