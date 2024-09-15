Russians hit dispensary in Kherson region from aircraft. PHOTOS

Last night, residents of Novoraysk in the Beryslav district of Kherson region experienced an air strike. In total, the Russians attacked 19 settlements in the region over the day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Airstrike on Novoraysk

As noted, as a result of the "arrival", private homes were damaged, some of them completely destroyed.

The enemy also hit the premises of a medical outpatient clinic. The building's facade, windows, and roof were damaged.

There are no reported casualties among local residents.







Shelling in the Kherson region over the past day

Thus, Tomyna Balka, Tyahyntsi, Antonivka, Beryslav, Stanislav, Veletynske, Kizomys, Poniativka, Novoraysk, Urozhayne, Novoberislav, Stepne, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Zmiivka, Dudchany, Arkhanhelske, Liubymivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

The Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, educational and medical institutions, the territory of a plant; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 2 high-rise buildings and 22 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a warehouse, and a private car.



As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 7 others were injured.

