Detonation of enemy APC-82A ammunition in Kursk region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian APC-82A in the Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the attack on the enemy armoured vehicle and the detonation of the ammunition was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
Earlier this month,мank crewmen from the 15th Operational Brigade "Kara-Dag" destroyed an enemy APC-82A with an assault group near Mykhailivka in the Donetsk region.
