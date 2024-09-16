"Letters to Bakhmut": Project has been launched to collect 100,000 memories of city destroyed by Russians. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"Free Radio" from Donetsk region is launching the "Letters to Bakhmut" project. The goal is to collect and preserve a digital archive of memories of the city destroyed by the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

On 14 September, Bakhmut turned 453 years old.

"You can't call this day a celebration, but we are not ready to stop celebrating this day of the year. There is still 1% of the city there. Unfortunately, the Russians are now trampling on that land, but the countdown to its existence has not stopped," said Anna Serdiuk, the initiator of the project and editor-in-chief of Free Radio.

The project plans to collect 100,000 memories of the city. Anyone can join in by writing a letter to the city as an old friend on its birthday.

Letters will be collected until at least November. You can write yours online on the website of Free Radio or by hand. In the next 1.5 months, all the centres for IDPs from Bakhmut, as well as YaMariupol centres that receive IDPs from the community, will accept regular paper letters.

Posts about the letters will be collected on social media with the hashtag #Letter to Bakhmut.

The collected letters will be used to create a digital archive of testimonies about the city and its place in people's lives. You will be able to read the memoirs by district, or by selecting only the letters mentioning a particular college or school.

The team aims to arrange the letters collected over several months into an exhibition. They are currently looking for partners for this.

