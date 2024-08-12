Scale of destruction in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, - British intelligence. SATELLITE PHOTOS

The UK Ministry of Defence showed the extent of the destruction in Bakhmut.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to X (Twitter) of the UK Ministry of Defence.

The city was destroyed during fierce fighting between the Defence Forces and the Russian invaders. The ministry notes that civilian objects, including schools, were damaged and destroyed as a result of the Russian invasion.

"During the Russian offensive to capture Bakhmut, intense fighting and indiscriminate shelling of buildings caused widespread destruction across the city. Schools, train stations and residential buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were damaged and in some cases destroyed," the British intelligence said.





