Deserted ruin: Bakhmut "liberated" by the occupiers from bird’s eye view. VIDEO

The fighters of the 24th Separate Assault Brigade "Aydar" published a video showing a bird's-eye view of Bakhmut "liberated" by the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows that the once-many-thousand-strong city has been completely bombed and is almost completely deserted.

"Our drone managed to overcome the barrier of enemy EWs and capture footage of the city, where more than 70,000 people lived. Today, the name of the city is associated only with the memory of fallen comrades and innocent civilians. The city where children used to play in the streets is now a concrete ghost," the soldiers write in the commentary to the video.

