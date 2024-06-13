Kamikaze drone hits Russia’s latest digital radio relay station R-416GM. VIDEO

Operators of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Forces, while working in one of the operational areas, identified a Russian digital radio relay station R-416GM.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian army adopted this system in 2018. The mobile station is designed to improve the efficiency of radio relay units in the field.

"Our operators struck the enemy target with one of the latest developments that has been put into service by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result of the accurate work, the R-416GM station was damaged. This disrupted communication between the command post and the terrorist army units. It should be noted that this R-416GM station is the first to be destroyed by the Ukrainian military during the war," reads the commentary to the video of the successful attack.

