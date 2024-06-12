HIMARS MLRS hits enemy 9A316 launcher of 9K317 Buk-M2 complex. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy 9A316 launcher of the 9K317 Buk-M2 complex in the Donetsk direction using HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"HIMARS MLRS hits a Russian 9A316 launcher of the 9K317 Buk-M2 complex in the Donetsk direction. Video of the soldiers of the 14th separate regiment of unmanned aerial systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the author of the publication said in the post.

