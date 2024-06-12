Southern defence forces eliminated 161 occupants and 31 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment over day

The southern defence forces continue to fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear. During the day, 161 occupants were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 161 people.

The Russians also lost 31 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

1 tank;

6 cannons;

5 mortars;

11 units of armoured vehicles;

2 motorbikes;

1 reconnaissance UAV;

5 boats.

Read more: Over day, enemy lost almost 100 troops in south, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in Orikhivsk direction and two near Krynky - Defence Forces

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 field supply points and 2 observation posts.

Earlier it was reported that Dmytro Pletenchuk had resigned as the head of the Strategic Communications Centre and spokesperson for OC "South".