Direct hit of tank shell on Russian APC-82A with assault troops near Mykhailivka, Donetsk region. VIDEO

Tankers from the 15th "Kara-Dag" Brigade of the Operational Task Force destroyed an enemy APC-82A with a direct hit as they stormed a group near Mykhailivka in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that a tank shell caught the occupiers while they were trying to land under a railway bridge.

