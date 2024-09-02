Direct hit of tank shell on Russian APC-82A with assault troops near Mykhailivka, Donetsk region. VIDEO
Tankers from the 15th "Kara-Dag" Brigade of the Operational Task Force destroyed an enemy APC-82A with a direct hit as they stormed a group near Mykhailivka in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media. The recording shows that a tank shell caught the occupiers while they were trying to land under a railway bridge.
