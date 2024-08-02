ENG
FPV drone attacks Russian UAV "Molniya" in air. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone from the 68th Separate Airborne Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush destroyed an enemy Molniya UAV in the air.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"Shooting down a Russian UAV made of shit and sticks called 'Molniya' by an FPV drone. 68th Separate Airborne Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

