Child killed by explosive detonation in Kherson region

On 16 September, a 14-year-old boy died in the village of Posad-Pokrovskyi, Kherson region, due to the detonation of explosives.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"In the village of Posad Pokrovskyi, an unidentified explosive device exploded in a barn, causing a 14-year-old boy to sustain life-threatening injuries. My condolences to the family of the deceased," Prokudin wrote.

