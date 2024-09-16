ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9261 visitors online
News
796 0
explosives (116) children (866) death (1523) Kherson region (1813) victims (922)

Child killed by explosive detonation in Kherson region

На Херсонщині загинув підліток через детонацію вибухівки

On 16 September, a 14-year-old boy died in the village of Posad-Pokrovskyi, Kherson region, due to the detonation of explosives.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"In the village of Posad Pokrovskyi, an unidentified explosive device exploded in a barn, causing a 14-year-old boy to sustain life-threatening injuries. My condolences to the family of the deceased," Prokudin wrote.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that a rescue vehicle exploded on explosives in the Donetsk region: three rescuers were injured.

See more: Tractor driver killed in Kherson region as result of explosives blast. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 