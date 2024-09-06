SES vehicle explodes on explosive in Donetsk region: three rescuers are injured. PHOTO
Three rescuers from the Kharkiv region were injured due to an explosive device.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region.
Three Kharkiv rescuers were injured in Donetsk region when a tanker truck involved in extinguishing a fire hit an explosive object and exploded. It happened in the evening of 5 September in the village of Krymky in Donetsk Oblast.
"The emergency workers were taken to hospital," the statement said.
