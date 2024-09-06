ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8533 visitors online
News Photo
1 813 0

SES vehicle explodes on explosive in Donetsk region: three rescuers are injured. PHOTO

Three rescuers from the Kharkiv region were injured due to an explosive device.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region.

Three Kharkiv rescuers were injured in Donetsk region when a tanker truck involved in extinguishing a fire hit an explosive object and exploded. It happened in the evening of 5 September in the village of Krymky in Donetsk Oblast.

"The emergency workers were taken to hospital," the statement said.

See more: Tractor driver killed in Kherson region as result of explosives blast. PHOTOS

На Донеччині підірвалося пожежне авто
На Донеччині підірвалося пожежне авто
На Донеччині підірвалося пожежне авто

Author: 

explosives (126) Donetska region (3725) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (769)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 