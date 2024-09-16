Earthquake occurred in Romania, it was felt in Odesa, - Trukhanov (updated)

On Monday, 16 September, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred in Romania, which was felt in Ukraine, particularly in Odesa. So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries in the city.

This was reported in Telegram by Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary information, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred in Romania. It was felt in Bulgaria, Moldova, and Ukraine, including Odesa. There was no information about damage or casualties in the city," the mayor of Odesa said in a statement.

Updated

Subsequently, the head of the Odesa Regional State Agency for Emergency Situations, Oleh Kiper, said that the earthquake had preliminarily reached 2-4 magnitudes in the south of Odesa region. Aftershocks were also felt in other parts of the region.

"According to the latest information from emergency services and reports from the duty officers, all critical infrastructure facilities are intact and operating normally. There have been no reports of destruction in the region or the need for assistance," the official said in a statement.