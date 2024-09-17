UN responded to invitation of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to join humanitarian activities in Kursk region: Russia’s permission is needed

The UN is ready to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of the Kursk region. However, the organization says it needs Russia's permission to do so.

The statement was made by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, commenting on the appeal of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to the UN and the ICRC to join the humanitarian response in the Kursk region of Russia, Voice of America writes, Censor.NET informs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that in the territories of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which are currently under the control of the Armed Forces, Ukraine adheres to international obligations in the field of international humanitarian law.

The Red Cross has not yet responded to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's invitation.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine appealed to the UN and the Red Cross to join the humanitarian response in the Kursk region.

