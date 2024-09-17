Polish delegation was surprised by Zelenskyy’s unfriendly style of communication with Sikorski - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy surprised the Polish delegation when he did not communicate well with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski during a meeting in Kyiv on September 13. The atmosphere was tense and "close to a quarrel."

This is reported by the Polish edition Onet, Censor.NET informs citing NV.

According to the publication, from the very beginning of the conversation with Sikorski, Zelenskyy "set an unpleasant tone".

The president allegedly accused Poland of not supporting Ukraine enough in the process of negotiating its accession to the EU. In response, Sikorski noted that Ukraine has been trying to join the European Union for a decade and called the deadlines proposed by the Ukrainian authorities unrealistic.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy called on the Polish foreign minister to provide Ukraine with more military equipment, including MiG-29 aircraft, and to help shoot down Russian drones and missiles over Ukrainian territory. Sikorski replied that Poland cannot shoot down air targets over Ukraine without NATO's consent, and Warsaw is ready to transfer the planes, but only after receiving a replacement from its allies.

According to Polish media reports, Sikorski's arguments, as well as Poland's significant support since the start of the full-scale invasion, allegedly did not change Zelenskyy's position. In addition, the Ukrainian president said that Poland should not return to the issue of exhuming the victims of the Volyn tragedy, considering it an internal policy.

It is noted that the Polish delegation was "extremely surprised" by the tone used by Zelenskyy during the conversation with Sikorski.

