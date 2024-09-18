Russian troops shelled energy infrastructure in 8 regions - Ministry of Energy

Today, September 18, no power outages are planned.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

The situation in the power system

"Thanks to the efforts of energy workers, the situation in the power system remains stable, however, significant damage caused by mass attacks of the enemy, in particular one of the largest attacks on the power industry on August 26, continues to complicate the operation of the power system.

In addition, Russian troops do not stop daily shelling of energy infrastructure facilities," the Ministry of Energy noted, calling on Ukrainians to consume electricity responsibly.

It is recalled that since October 2022, Russia has carried out more than 1,000 strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities. This year alone, 9 GW of generating capacity was lost to enemy attacks.

Attacks on energy infrastructure

According to the Ministry of Energy, civilian energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions came under enemy fire last day.

"A fire broke out in the Sumy region as a result of shelling of a substation. It was extinguished," the report says.

In the Poltava region, the air line was shut down during the air alert. During the inspection, traces of a ground fire caused by shelling were found.

"In the Donetsk region, as a result of hostilities, power was cut off at substations, household consumers, and the mine. At the time of the incident, 89 workers were in the mine, they were brought to the surface. The power supply has been partially restored," added the Ministry of Energy.

In the Kyiv region, substations were de-energized during the alarm, as a result of which household consumers were out of power in two regions. Power has been restored.