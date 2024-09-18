Brodskyi addressed Zelenskyy: Business looting is destroying country

Mykhailo Brodskyi appealed to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the facts of looting during the war, as well as massive raiding in the interests of a certain group of people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement by Mykhailo Brodskyi.

Appeal of Mykhailo Brodskyi

I am writing to you with a request to pay attention to the repressive and "entrepreneurial" activities of the security forces, which have been reformed to touch bottom... and, in my opinion, can compete with the so-called Kravchenko eagles who "worked" in the extra-legal field under the cover of the Minister of Internal Affairs during the presidency of Leonid Kuchma.

I am comparing Kravchenko and Kuchma for a reason, because for the first time the authorities drove my business into bankruptcy with the light hand of these "benefactors": in this way they tried to take away the most popular newspaper at the time, Kyivski Vedomosti, of which I was the publisher. The humiliating role of courier of their messages was played by the then Secretary of the National Security Council Volodymyr Horbulin, who told me in detail what would happen to me if I did not give the media outlet back... The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Volodymyr Radchenko, told me several times that he did not understand how I had survived, since the murderer of Gongadze, Pukach, and others like him were the basis of the law enforcement system under Kuchma.

I was saved by the people of Kyiv, who elected me to the Verkhovna Rada of the 3rd convocation, and I entered the parliamentary hall directly from the Zhytomyr pre-trial detention center. Back then, there were no paid cells, no criminal conditions, not even mattresses. But I stood my ground, realizing the most important thing: principles are worth defending, even at great cost. I have lived my life with this slogan.

To be honest, I hoped that the dirty days of law enforcement arbitrariness had already passed, and all these schemes had been "washed away" by the first and second Maidans, the patriotism of the large-scale invasion... But no. And today, I, a public figure, chairman of the editorial board of Oboz.ua, chairman of the Basketball Federation, MP of the 3rd convocation, am forced to speak publicly about the savagery in the activities of law enforcement, which aims to squeeze out business and redistribute markets.

We are talking about the sand market. I'll start with the public part: the notorious TG channel "Joker" moderated by Roman Kravets, a lover of "Maybachs" and heavy security, known as "Pimple," actually threatened me and my family because I allegedly ordered a story about Kiper for the Schemes program on Radio Liberty. He is, according to the Joker, "our favorite governor and the most honest prosecutor in Kyiv." Obviously, this is Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Military-Civilian Administration. First, I have never met this person and have never crossed paths with him. Secondly, please tell me how one can order a story from Schemes. They have only one customer, the people of Ukraine, and that's why the program's audience trusts the journalists.

My only contact with Schemes was when I commented as a victim of proactive businessmen in uniform, and I think I have every civil right to do so.

Now, about the non-public part: what is happening in the sand market and what I have to do with it. Some time ago, a certain Serhiy Shapran, a deputy of the Brovary City Council from Maybach, appeared on the horizon, and he reminds me a lot of the early Serhii Kurchenko, a "talented manager" from the Yanukovych era. Shapran had his eye on the sanctioned Unigran group of companies worth more than $100 million, which was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council. However, as a result of rather simple manipulations, the state loses these assets, and, according to my information, Deputy Shapran becomes its owner. "How?" you may ask. I think the competent authorities will be able to figure it out and give a legal assessment of how, during the war, when people are donating and paying taxes to defend themselves, a business worth $100 million flows to an entrepreneurial person... And whether that person acted independently?

But Shapran's appetite was not satisfied, and he sought to seize control of the entire sand market. He threatened me and other entrepreneurs, and he did not do it lightly: employees of my companies, as well as those of other businessmen, are being suspected in packs. We understand what is happening: business is being driven to make the "right" decision.

How could it happen that the activity of the security forces coincided in time and direction with Shapran's intentions? This is another issue that needs to be investigated by the competent services, but I can add one thing: I accidentally came across a video that shows Shapran meeting with employees of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office... I do not exclude that someone may have a video of him "hanging out" with prosecutors from the Environmental Prosecutor's Office.

Shapran comes with a "Joker" who is trying to do the same thing that Victor Pinchuk did when I accused Leonid Kuchma of murdering Georgiy Gongadze: he is trying to discredit me as an opponent, writing about illegal sand mining, illegal construction, etc. I am suing him, and we'll see if he can confirm his allegations... and if he will be as bold as he is in the cabin of his Maybach.

Dear Mr. President, I am also addressing the head of the Prosecutor General's Office and the SSU! I am asking you to investigate the facts of looting during the war, as well as massive raiding in the interests of a certain group of people, which, in my opinion, is fronted by Shapran: during the war, this is unacceptable from a moral, legal, or financial point of view.

And I advise those who want to intimidate me to read my biography: I have risked my finances, life, and future more than once, because I realized that without principles there will be no future, and nothing else. So don't follow Kravchenko's path, because this road will not bring you anything good.

"Do not ask for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for you."