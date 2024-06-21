Svyrydenko on economic reservation: First we need to hear military, and only then make decision

Before making a decision on economic reservation, the opinion of the military must first be heard.

This was stated by First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko during an hour of questions to the government in parliament, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

"As for economy reservations, our main stakeholder for our ministry is, of course, business. And at all meetings, business asks us to introduce economy reservations, which will provide a very clear, transparent algorithm. But it seems to me that this is such a sensitive topic in society that we still need to hold a broader dialogue, first of all, to hear the military, and then make a decision," the Vice Prime Minister explained.

