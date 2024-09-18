Consequences of drone strike on Russian warehouses in Toropets: satellite images. PHOTO

Satellite images of the Russian army's ammunition depot in Toropets, Tver region, following the attack by Ukrainian drones on 18 September, have emerged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Schemes.

Planet Labs satellite imagery, captured on September 18 at 11:30 a.m. Kyiv time, shows large-scale smoke on the territory of military unit 11777, which is responsible for the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

As a reminder, on the night of September 18, Russian media reported a massive drone attack in the city of Toropets, Tver region of Russia - local authorities even decided to evacuate the population from the area where the air defense system was operating and a fire broke out. Later, videos of strong explosions and large-scale fires were posted online by local residents who reported that an ammunition depot had been attacked. Local authorities reported that the fire was "caused by the fall of the UAV debris".

Watch more: Moment of hit at military unit in Toropets, Russia: "#Fuck! It was drone! No, fighter aircraft!". VIDEO





The integrated storage facility for missiles, ammunition and explosives was built in 2018. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence at the time, the arsenal met the highest international standards, with each storage facility holding up to 240 tonnes of ammunition.

Watch more: Kamikaze drones destroy Russian T-80VM tank. VIDEO