Moment of hit at military unit in Toropets, Russia: "#Fuck! It was drone! No, fighter aircraft!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the moment of hit at a military unit in the city of Toropets, Tver region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the strike was filmed by Russian soldiers serving in this military unit. The recording shows a sound typical of a jet engine, followed by an explosion.

Warning: Strong language!

On the night of Wednesday, September 18, drones of the SSU, the DIU, and the SOF destroyed a large warehouse of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry in Toropets, Tver Region, Russia.

The warehouse contained missiles intended for Iskander systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, GABs, and artillery ammunition.

After the hits, detonations occurred and a fire broke out over a 6 km area. Local authorities announced the evacuation of the population.

Earlier, a massive UAV attack on the Tver region of Russia was reported.

After the explosions, 18 earthquakes were recorded there.

Also on the night of 18 September, a fire broke out at a fuel and lubricants warehouse in Yaroslavl, Russia.