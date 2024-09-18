Warehouse with fuel and oil caught fire in Yaroslavl, Russia. VIDEO
On the night of 18 September, a fire broke out at a fuel and lubricants warehouse in Yaroslavl, Russia.
According to Censor.NET, video footage of the fire was posted on social media. The comments to the video state that the fire area reached 500 square metres and that six employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were hospitalised with serious injuries.
