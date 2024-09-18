Kamikaze drones destroy Russian T-80VM tank. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 24th King Danylo SMB burned a Russian tank that was firing at Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the drone attack on the enemy vehicle was posted on social media. The recording shows that Ukrainian soldiers struck several times to make the tank catch fire. At the same time, the enemy crew tried in vain to get the vehicle off the battlefield and avoid the Ukrainian drones' strikes.

