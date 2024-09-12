Soldiers of 24th Brigade destroy occupiers on motorcycles, ATVs and buggies with drones. VIDEO
Burning occupiers on motorcycles, ATVs and buggies - a selection of hits on enemy manpower from the operators of the Rorih unmanned aerial vehicle battalion of the 24th separate mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
