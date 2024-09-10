ENG
Soldiers of 24th SMB destroyed Russian TOS-1A Sontsepek flamethrower system right when enemy was launching ammunition. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Rarog battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo destroyed an enemy heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A Sontsepek near Chasiv Yar right at the moment of launching ammunition.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the 24th Brigade.

The occupiers had just deployed the system for combat operations and fired a couple of rounds of ammunition when our FPV drone arrived. Later, another drone finished off the enemy equipment.

