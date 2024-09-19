ENG
Sullivan: US won’t ease sanctions against Russia if Ukraine says it isn’t in line with its strategy

Салліван про послаблення санкцій проти РФ

The United States will not ease sanctions against the Russian Federation if Kyiv says it is not in line with its strategy. Ukraine will have a significant impact on the lifting of restrictions.

According to Censor.NET, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria.

He refused to answer what US President Joe Biden would like in exchange for easing sanctions against Russia and emphasized that it is Ukraine that will have a significant impact on this issue.

We will not formulate a position for such a easing without it being consistent with a possible strategy for peace that Ukraine will propose. ... If Ukraine says we shouldn't ease sanctions because it doesn't fit our strategy, then we certainly won't do it," Sullivan said.

Biden's advisor reminded that by the end of the year, Ukraine should receive $50 billion from Russia's frozen assets.

