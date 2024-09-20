ENG
air (28) Kyiv City State Administration (71) Kyyiv (1944) fire (631)

Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to fires in region

On the morning of 20 September, the air quality in Kyiv deteriorated sharply. An increased concentration of dust particles content was recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the Kyiv City State Administration, as of 7:00 a.m., an increase in dust was detected in the atmosphere. The probable cause is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region, particularly in Vyshgorod district.

In this regard, residents of the capital are advised to refrain from ventilating their rooms, limit prolonged outdoor activities, drink enough water, and use air purifiers, if available. In order to improve the situation, residents are urged to follow these recommendations until the air condition is normalised.

Read more: Air quality may deteriorate in Kyiv due to fire near Vyshhorod - KCSA

