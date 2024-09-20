ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3770 visitors online
News
914 0
drone (1321) Khmelnytskyi NPP (11)

Night attack by "Shaheds": drone flies in immediate vicinity of Khmelnytskyi NPP

Поблизу ХАЕС пролетів шахед

On 20 September, during a night attack, a Russian "Shahed" attack UAV was spotted flying in the immediate vicinity of the Khmelnytsky NPP.

According to Censor NET, this was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi RMA Serhii Tiurin.

"Russia continues nuclear blackmail by sending missiles and drones towards Ukrainian NPPs. Today's incident with the Shahed near KhNPP is another confirmation".

As a reminder, a Shahed flying near KhNPP was also reported on 12 September.

This night, on 20 September, the Russians massively attacked Ukraine with "shaheds". Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Rivne. Air defence forces were also operating in the Kyiv region.

See more: Consequences of fall of wreckage of "Shahed" in Lviv region. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 