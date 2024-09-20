Consequences of fall of wreckage of "Shahed" in Lviv region. PHOTOS

In the Lviv region, a fire broke out on the territory of a former collective farm due to the fall of debris from Russian attack drones.

This was reported by the regional State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"On 20 September, at 04:32 a.m., it was reported that in the village of Kulykiv, Lviv district, the wreckage of a drone had fallen into a two-story brick building measuring 15×20 meters, resulting in its destruction and a fire on an area of 20 square meters," the statement said.

The fire was contained at 05:01 a.m. and extinguished at 05:31 a.m..

The SES engaged 20 personnel and 4 units of special equipment. No one was injured in the incident.

As reported, the air raid lasted in the Lviv region from 03:56 a.m. to 04:32 a.m. on 20 September. The air defense forces of the West military group destroyed an enemy drone.






