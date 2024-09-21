12-year-old Maksym and his grandmother Valentyna died as result of Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. PHOTO
A night attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, killed 12-year-old Maksym and his grandmother Valentyna.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a local telegram channel.
"They were sleeping peacefully in their own home. The boy's parents are currently returning to Kryvyi Rih from another city. The boy's mother used to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and his older brother defended Mariupol and is currently in captivity," the statement said.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: 3 people were killed, including a 12-year-old boy.
